Bakersfield police arrested four boys Saturday near the Laurel Glen neighborhood on suspicion of riding their bikes without wearing helmets, disregard for traffic and for resisting arrest, according to a news release issued Monday.

A patrol officer saw four teenagers — aged 17, 16, 14, 15 — riding east in the 7200 block of Ming Avenue on westbound lanes, police said. Some performed wheelies and all reportedly didn’t stop when an officer tried to pull them over, a news release added.