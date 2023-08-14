Bakersfield police arrested four boys Saturday near the Laurel Glen neighborhood on suspicion of riding their bikes without wearing helmets, disregard for traffic and for resisting arrest, according to a news release issued Monday.
A patrol officer saw four teenagers — aged 17, 16, 14, 15 — riding east in the 7200 block of Ming Avenue on westbound lanes, police said. Some performed wheelies and all reportedly didn’t stop when an officer tried to pull them over, a news release added.
It’s unclear if the boys were charged by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
BPD noted similar incidents have happened in Bakersfield and requested the community to call the non-emergency line to report the incidents: 661-327-7111.
If there’s an immediate danger to a person’s life, BPD asks the community to call 911.
“Officers will continue to enforce traffic laws for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians through education and enforcement while balancing our responses to other crimes and calls for service,” a news release said.