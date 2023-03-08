 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Mesa Verde strikers reportedly transferred to El Paso

20230223-bc-protest6.jpg (copy)

Detainees press up against the fence at the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility in McFarland, holding a sign that reads  "Hunger Strikers United," on Feb. 22.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

After a 20-day-long hunger strike, officials at the Mesa Verde immigration detention center reportedly have transferred four detainees to an ICE facility in El Paso, Texas, for medical purposes.

In response, lawyers representing the strikers filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order in federal district court in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to a news release from the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California.

Coronavirus Cases