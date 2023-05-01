4 dead in Mojave shooting

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead.
According to a KCSO statement released Monday, Deputies received a call at 11:20 p.m. Sunday night of a possible assault in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave.
Authorities found four men — described as being in their 20s and 30s — were suffering injuries from a “violent assault.”
Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster before he died.
No arrests had been made Monday morning, as authorities said the investigation is ongoing.