 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

4 dead in Mojave shooting

Slide Breaking News (copy)

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead.

According to a KCSO statement released Monday, Deputies received a call at 11:20 p.m. Sunday night of a possible assault in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases