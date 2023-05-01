4 dead in Mojave mass shooting; no arrests made

MOJAVE — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead. No arrests have been made.
According to a KCSO statement released Monday, deputies received a call at 11:21 p.m. Sunday regarding three people who were shot in a "violent assault" in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave, about 60 miles southeast of Bakersfield.
Authorities found four victims with gunshot wounds, including three women and one man. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth, one of the women, was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, where she was pronounced dead.
"KCSO homicide detectives are pursuing all investigative leads to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible for this crime," KCSO said in a statement.
The small community is shaken.
"I have never experienced anything like this," said Ted Hodgkinson, 75, the president of the Mojave Chamber of Commerce who has lived in the town since 1954. "We are devastated. We have lost four people."
He said he and others are feeling a gamut of emotions — everything from worry to irritation. He worries for the residents who know the victims, which is likely a lot in a town of what he believes is now about 5,000 people. (The latest Census figures put the number at about 3,600.) And the unknown — was this a burglary, drugs, something else? — is difficult.
"You never know anymore," said Hodgkinson, who has also severed as a Mojave Unified School District board member and said he will be doing so again after the death of another board member. "Someone loses it for whatever reason."
The Kern County Coroner's Office has yet to release the names of the victims. No arrests had been made by midday Monday, as authorities said homicide detectives' investigation is ongoing.
KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza added Monday that depending on what additional information detectives are able to uncover in the intervening hours, the office may hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday to solicit help from the public.
That press conference would also be streamed on Facebook Live due to interest from national media, Meza said.
"We never had anything like that," said Bill Deaver, 87, of Tehachapi, who is on the board of the Mojave Chamber of Commerce and had lived in the town on and off since 1948.
"There's never been a multiple homicide in Mojave that I can recall," said Deaver, who described the neighborhood where the killings happened as "quiet," with the particular block being low-income.
Deaver said the shooting happened in a neighborhood that is in the oldest part of Mojave, built by the railroad in 1876. The biggest enterprise in the area is the community is the Mojave Air & Space Port.
"I hope law enforcement has success in finding whoever did it," Hodgkinson said.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
This story will be updated.