4 dead in Mojave mass shooting; no arrests made

MOJAVE — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead. No arrests have been made.

According to a KCSO statement released Monday, deputies received a call at 11:21 p.m. Sunday regarding three people who were shot in a "violent assault" in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave, about 60 miles southeast of Bakersfield.

