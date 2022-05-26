 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4.5 earthquake strikes 15 miles east of Ridgecrest

Slide Public Safety

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday morning about 15 miles east of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Tremors started around 2:23 a.m. and were roughly 3 miles deep, according to the USGS.

Coronavirus Cases