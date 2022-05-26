4.5 earthquake strikes 15 miles east of Ridgecrest

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday morning about 15 miles east of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Tremors started around 2:23 a.m. and were roughly 3 miles deep, according to the USGS.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 246,310
Deaths: 2,444
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 241,004
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 76.39
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.38
Updated: 5/24/22
