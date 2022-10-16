3rd District supervisor race: Priorities align, but Flores, Smith propose distinct approaches

If intensity of effort is any indication, the race for Kern County's 3rd District Board of Supervisors seat must be a close one.
Candidate Brian Smith said he has campaigned 10 to 12 hours every day for a year and a half now, though he's not complaining as a "people person" and retired assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol who looks forward to helping people again.
The work being put in by his opponent can be measured another way. By late afternoon Wednesday, school board member and 3rd District chief of staff Jeff Flores had finished two espressos and, from a local Argentine store, three servings of yerba mate, "which is three times stronger than coffee," he said. But he's not complaining, either.
"The campaign's going well and I'm very pleased with my first-place finish in the primary," he said.
Campaigning is already grueling. It's even harder to stand out when the opponent is a fellow conservative and there's broad agreement on top priorities.
Longtime observers of the local political scene point to distinctions between the two conservatives. They view the race as coming down to a choice between a law enforcement leader and an experienced county insider.
Some note another distinction: One accepts Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election; the other still has questions.
Executive Director Michael Turnipseed of the Kern County Taxpayer Association, which has not taken a position on the race, said Flores and Smith align on top issues, they both have voiced opposition to new taxes, and they're vying for basically the same base of support.
Turnipseed said he's hoping the winner will initiate great discussions and demonstrate a caliber of leadership that addresses Kern's standing as among California's poorest and unhealthiest counties.
"We need leadership now," he said. "Who is going to be the leader that steps up and necessarily does the unpopular thing that needs to be done?"
The Kern County Republican Party has endorsed Flores for the Nov. 8 ballot. Chairman Ken Weir, the Ward 3 Bakersfield city councilman, said in an email statement the three-term Kern High School District board member shows the strongest belief in smaller government, respect for taxpayer dollars and commitment to the constituents of the 3rd District.
Christian Romo, chairman of the Kern County Democratic Party, which has not made an endorsement in the race as there is no Democrat to support, said in an email statement both candidates are "solidly 'Trump' Republicans."
Romo faulted Flores for allowing his name and image to appear along with other Republicans in a bogus Democratic slate mailed ahead of the June primary. He labeled Smith an "election denier."
Former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio, a 3rd District resident who echoed Romo's criticism of the Democratic slate deception, nevertheless praised Flores' grasp of the county's deficiencies while questioning Smith's ability to navigate board politics.
Salvaggio said Smith hasn't spent as much time learning about the county's inner workings, while Flores should be ready to take immediate action as a supervisor.
"I'm hoping (Flores) will ask questions and seek reform, change," he said.
In the June primary, Flores earned 40.1 percent of the vote to Smith's 33.4 percent. Louis Gill, former CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, finished third with the remaining 26.5 percent and will not continue to the general election.
The district covers much of northeast, northwest and southwest Bakersfield. Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard confirmed in January he wasn't seeking a fifth term on the board after 30 years of elected service.
Smith has drawn endorsements from an array of retired law enforcement leaders, public officials and first-responder labor unions. He said his vantage from 34 years in law enforcement showed him criminals must be punished for their offenses.
He criticized voter initiatives from 2014 and 2016 that loosened criminal penalties, making some nonviolent offenses misdemeanors instead of felonies and allowing parole for nonviolent felons.
People caught with hard drugs should go to prison and sober up there, he said, adding, "They need to do time and we need to hold people accountable for their actions."
"I think people are excited because ... they're going to see somebody actually going in there to work hard and actually tackle the problems that we have in this county, like crime, homelessness, the economy and constituency services," Smith said.
On the economy, he said he supports greater investment in carbon capture and sequestration, as well as maximizing the recently approved Mojave Inland Port. He offered to meet and recruit businesses to come to Kern instead of waiting for them to call first.
Every constituent who reaches out to him will hear back within 48 hours, Smith said.
He acknowledges taking criticism for comments he has made about the 2020 presidential election. While he can't say the election was stolen, Smith said, he wonders how Biden did so well without a heavier campaign schedule.
"I'm just suspicious of how Joe Biden, who didn't campaign, got more votes than President Obama got on his second election," he said, adding he's suspicious by nature as a former law enforcement official.
Flores said the presidential election was lost by Trump and the people must abide because "this is America; that's democracy."
"I'm not into conspiracy theories. I'm into serving the people," he said. "If you're not happy with the result, go out and campaign and not complain."
Flores has won endorsements from the Kern County Prosecutors Association and business groups representing farming, real estate and general business interests. He listed his top issues as fighting for safe neighborhoods, supporting law enforcement "to the fullest extent possible," addressing homelessness by getting people into mental health or addiction treatment programs, and fighting for local jobs and the economy that produces them.
Also on his priority list but not as high are constituent services and protecting local quality of life, he said.
Part of his approach to helping the economy, Flores said, will involve engaging deeply at the state level on what he described as government overreach on issues like farming and especially oil regulation.
"Demand (for oil) is still there," he said. "We're importing our oil."
Flores said his familiarity with government will help him step right into action.
"Right now, the issues are so pressing," he said, "the experience matters first and foremost, and I bring that requisite experience immediately to the table."