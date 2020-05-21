Kern County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, bringing total cases to 1,654.
Almost 19,000 in Kern have been tested for the virus so far. Twenty five people have died from coronavirus, and 15 deaths are from one nursing home in Bakersfield, Kingston Healthcare Center.
At Kingston, 53 workers and 77 residence have contracted the virus, county officials said Thursday.
At another Bakersfield nursing home, Valley Convalescent Hospital, 16 workers and 18 residents have contracted the virus.
