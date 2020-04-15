Another 38 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus were reported Wednesday by the Kern County Public Health Service Department, bringing the county's official total to 562.
Notably, cases in east Bakersfield have more than doubled in the past seven days, from 136 on April 8 to 278 as of Wednesday afternoon.
One of the new cases was reported in a non-resident of the county who was here when diagnosed with the virus.
At least 113 people have recovered from the virus, county officials have said. As of Tuesday, 35 people were in hospitals, with 17 in intensive care units, according to state hospitalization data.
Nearly 8,000 tests for COVID-19 have been done throughout the county, with 3,148 pending results as of Wednesday afternoon.
What I am not saying it's Town specific information. I reside in Rosamond which is part of the desert region they have mentioned but they have not mentioned whether or not of Rosamond has been affected specifically or not. No matter how many times I have contacted the county on this, Kern is adamant on its silence that keeps referring to their little map. That doesn't help my town or the residence in it regarding the covid-19 infection rate. We have immune-compromised residents living here and we all need to know if our town has been compromised my covid-19.
"Primarily Democrat states are socially distancing to a much greater degree than predominantly Republican states. The social distancing metric is based on Unacast’s social distancing scoreboard and political affiliation is based on data from the Pew Research Center."
This shouldn't be surprising. Republicans live in an alternate universe. Electing Trump proved that.
Republicans have been killing Americans for years with their economic and environmental policies. Now, they are literally the walking dead, spreading death with their breath!
But tell us how you really feel! Jesus! You are correct though.
Moredumb, if one is to follow your logic, then the predominately Democratic states should have a much lower instance of COVID 19 than the Republican states. Look it up, don't think your logic holds water. But facts never matter to liberals only emotions.
Since you read my post then you know I didn't conduct the study. So dispute the facts with the entities that produced the study.
Dang Liberals with thei maths, reading, writin, and FACTS!
No, that's not true. To see if social distancing is working, we should see if the rates of cases are going down. Areas that are doing better as social distancing are beginning to fall off of the exponential growth. The better/faster you are at social distancing, the faster the rates will fall off.
The reason your logic is bad is because more populous areas tend to be democratic majorities. Of course a state with 10x the people in it will have more cases of COVID-19. Similarly, states that are less dense (which are often Republican leaning) have a better shot of slowing the spread of the virus by virtue of the fact that you interact with fewer people on any given day.
Tiresome.
Truth!
Tomorrow 5 million more Americans will have lost jobs and file UE claims....Trumps America
Duhhh, gee, yeah Pedo! Truth! That danged ignorant Trump and his economy, shutting things down all over the country! Gee, wow, yeah! Truth! Sure thing, Pedo. Give me a break.
