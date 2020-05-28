There have been 2,007 positive cases of novel coronavirus in Kern County since March 17, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
The total includes 56 new cases reported Thursday. The county also reported one additional COVID-19-related death, bringing the local total to 37.
Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said 23 of the county’s deaths have come from skilled nursing facilities, which accounts for 62 percent of the total.
As of Thursday morning, 39 residents were receiving care at local hospitals, while 1,339 patients had recovered. Alsop said 96 percent of positive cases had either recovered or were recovering at home.
So far, 22,079 COVID-19 tests in Kern have been negative, and 947 still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.