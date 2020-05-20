Kern County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing total cases to 1,615.
Of those, 1,068 have recovered, 477 are recovering at home, 35 are hospitalized and 25 have died. Ten cases are among non-residents and their status is not reported by the county.
