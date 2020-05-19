Kern County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing total cases to 1,581.
Of those 1,034 have recovered, 479 are recovering at home, 33 are hospitalized and 25 have died. Ten cases are among non-residents and their status is not reported by the county.
According to data by ZIP code from the county, 1,169, or nearly 75 percent, of total cases were in metro Bakersfield, followed by:
- Lamont, with 104 cases
- Arvin, 58
- Delano, 52
- Wasco, 36
- Shafter, 34
- Rosamond, 33
- Taft, 20
- Tehachapi, 19
- Lost Hills, 11
- McFarland, 10
- California City, 5
- Frazier Park, 5
- Ridgecrest, 3
- Pine Mountain Club, 3
- Mojave, 2
- Maricopa, 2
- Lebec, 2
- Lake Isabella, 2
- Inyokern, 1
Within Bakersfield, the breakdown of cases is as follows:
- 93307, 287
- 93309, 150
- 93304, 146
- 93306, 136
- 93313, 112
- 93305, 70
- 93311, 71
- 93308, 67
- 93312, 66
- 93301, 34
- 93314, 28
Communities with no cases include:
- Bodfish
- Buttonwillow
- Fellows
- Glenville
- Kernville
- McKittrick
- Onyx
- Tupman
- Weldon
- Wofford Heights
- Woody
- Boron
- Caliente
- Cantil
- Edwards Air Force Base
- Johannesburg
- Keene
- Randsburg
