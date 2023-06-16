The 33rd Annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, will honor 118 individuals, organizations and businesses committed to building a better Bakersfield. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber will celebrate the community service and triumphs of local community members on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center.

The event is sold out. You can live stream the awards show at 8 p.m. on KGET-TV 17’s Facebook and kget.com. Tune in to celebrate the achievements and recognition of all the nominees.