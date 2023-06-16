The 33rd Annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, will honor 118 individuals, organizations and businesses committed to building a better Bakersfield. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber will celebrate the community service and triumphs of local community members on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center.
The event is sold out. You can live stream the awards show at 8 p.m. on KGET-TV 17’s Facebook and kget.com. Tune in to celebrate the achievements and recognition of all the nominees.
The award recipients will be announced in Sunday's newspaper.
A Better Bakersfield
Sponsored by Bolthouse Properties, LLC
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
• Bakersfield Museum of Art
• Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County – Workforce Development/Summer Jobs Program
• Dress for Success Bakersfield
• Housing & Opportunity Foundation of Kern
• Kern County Department of Human Services – Holiday Cottage
• The Bakersfield Pageant
• The East Bakersfield Festival
• The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield
• Upside Academy, Inc. – Christmas in the Neighborhood
Architecture & Design
Sponsored by Centric Health
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design integrating the environment with space and materials.
• Bakersfield College Science & Engineering Building
• Purpose Driven
Renovation & Tenant Improvement
Sponsored by Providence Strategic Consulting, Inc.
The completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure and/or incorporates the use of landscaping to enhance the aesthetic value of the property.
• ā La Mode Luxury Aesthetics
• Bakersfield Hyundai
• Bristol Hospice Bakersfield
• Clemmer & Company Real Estate Services
• Golden Empire Affordable Housing, Inc.
• Hourglass Hotel
• Solerea at Kern County
• The Botanist
• The Open Door Network’s Housing & Job Development Office
• Vista del Lago Estate
• Zama Latin American Cuisine
Urban Revitalization
Sponsored by The Hub of Bakersfield
An individual, business or organization that has made a meaningful contribution in the past year to placemaking, reimagining how we live, work and play.
• Bakersfield Downtown Ambassador Program
• City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks
• Downtown Business Association Block to Block Program
• Highgate at Seven Oaks Dog Park and Linear Park
• Mesh Cowork
• The Bako Market
• The Umbrellas Mural by Heather Pennella and Jennifer Williams-Cordova
Arts & Culture
Sponsored by Moneywise Wealth Management
Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
• Bakersfield Museum of Art
• Barz on Wheels
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
• Celebrate YOU Palooza
• Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial
• Notorious Bakersfield
• PennPoint Dance Academy
• Spotlight Dance Academy
• The Beacon Studios
• Whitchard Choral and Theatre Arts Academy
• Zane Adamo
Education
Sponsored by Aera Energy LLC
Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
• Bryan Nixon
• Christan Koehn
• Kern Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, Color Guard
• Kern Education Pledge
• Spotlight Dance Academy
• United Way of Kern County
Health
Sponsored by Heart Vascular and Leg Center
An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living – above and beyond their normal scope of activities – through education, prevention or medical services.
• Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center – Shave the Date Event
• Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
• Black Infant and Maternal Health Initiative
• Clinica Sierra Vista
• Dr. Shweta Agarwal
• Know Your Numbers
• Learning Dynamics
• Solace Health Care
Humanitarian Group
Sponsored by Chevron
A group whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
• Bakersfield Recovery Services
• Dreams & Hope For The Children
• Goal-Getters Club of Freedom Middle School
• Haircuts for Humanity Bakersfield
• Honor Flight Kern County
• Miss Kern County
• Red’s Warriors
• The Aging Network Kern County
Humanitarian Individual
Sponsored by Dignity Health Bakersfield Mercy & Memorial Hospitals
An individual whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
• Breanna Martinez
• David Collins
• Justina Howell
• Katie Ivester Kreiser
• Ralph Bailey
• Raymond Scott
• Zoe Gudino
Next Gen
Sponsored by Kern County Superintendent of Schools
An individual or group in grades K-12 that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
• Ashley Ha
• Bakersfield Christian High School
• Gisselle Guerrero
• IvySkye Madison White
• JoVi Mongold
• Katie Johnson
• Mukul Anand
• Mya Fullmer
Young Professional
Sponsored by Kern Family Health Care
An individual, age 18-40, whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
• Alexis Kemp
• Amanda Avila Ruiz
• Amanda DiGiacomo
• Andrew Allen Kao, M.D.
• Cassandra Gear
• Cherrity Ricks
• Chris Keeler
• Emily Hay
• Gennessa Fisher
• Jamie Absher
• Kenneth Whitchard
Business Person of the Year
Sponsored by Bakersfield Wingstop
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
• Andrea Rutherford Hill
• Daniel L. Hill
• Lizette Patterson
Large Business/Corporation of the Year
Sponsored by Tri Counties Bank
The recognition of a large business (26 employees or more) whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.
• Bakersfield Condors
• Bakersfield Hyundai
• Califia Farms
• Global Clean Energy
• Kern Energy
Nonprofit of the Year
Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation
Efforts of a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that impacts the community.
• Assistance League of Bakersfield
• Bakersfield ARC
• Casa Esperanza Transitional Home for Women and Children in Bakersfield
• Children First
• NAACP Bakersfield Branch
• Noel Alexandria Foundation
• The Mission at Kern County
• United Way of Kern County
• Valley Center for the Blind
• Y-Empowerment Inc.
Small Business of the Year
Sponsored by Bank of America
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
• CLIMB by LVL Fitness
• Exquisite Kurves LLC
• Gr8Heritage “Great Heritage”
• Happy Whole You
• Pinnacle Recruitment Services
• Sip and Style Blow Dry Bar
Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement
Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service
A local, long-time community leader, age 55 and over, who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.
• Chris Parlier
• Dick Taylor
• Dr. Ravi Patel
• Jim Scott
• Susan Spears