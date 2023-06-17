Saturday night, the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, recognized the efforts of 118 individuals, businesses and organizations that helped build a better Bakersfield in 2022.
There were 800 community members who attended the 33rd annual event hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center. Get ready to be inspired by the following heartwarming and uplifting stories of each award recipient.
A Better Bakersfield
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
Dress for Success Bakersfield marked a decade of assisting low-income women with its workforce development programs by hosting the first Dress for the Stars Gala. This organization celebrated its success in serving more than 3,000 women, thanks to its dedicated staff and volunteers. The Gala Committee helped to raise more than $30,000 in support of the organization’s ongoing mission: Empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
Architecture & Design
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design integrating the environment with space and materials.
Bakersfield College Science & Engineering Building: Bakersfield College opened its new state-of-the-art facility for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, designed to aid students in studying, learning and collaborating. The modern architecture and building design by HMC Architects, Bernards and AECOM, signify progress and innovation. The facility is set to prepare students in those degree pathways for in-demand career fields.
Renovation & Tenant Improvement
The completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure and/or incorporates the use of landscaping to enhance the aesthetic value of the property.
The Open Door Network’s Housing Job Development Office: This office helped 136 clients find a job by providing access to low-barrier employment and helped put a roof over the heads of 550 families through housing assistance. Their mission is to help clients reimagine their lives and to create an environment where anyone with the drive to change their future has a place to go.
Urban Revitalization
An individual, business or organization that has made a meaningful contribution in the past year to placemaking, reimagining how we live, work and play.
City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks: Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks Department launched various projects that enriched the quality of life for residents, leading to a more robust and healthier community. The addition of playgrounds was a significant improvement, providing children with the opportunity to develop essential skills such as social, emotional, cognitive and physical abilities in park areas.
Arts & Culture
Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
Spotlight Dance Academy: Spotlight Dance Academy launched its nonprofit, Spotlight Academy of the Arts, which aims to provide better access to performing arts education for all children of Kern County. Experienced husband and wife team Bertin and Sharida Rodriguez contributed to the community through initiatives such as Books in Motion and the Moana Jr. musical. Spotlight Dance Academy is dedicated to being an all-inclusive performing arts studio that provides a haven to kids.
Education
Efforts by an educator, project, or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
Kern Education Pledge: The Kern Education Pledge (KEP) united 46 educational institutions in Kern County to improve student outcomes and readiness through monthly workgroup meetings. KEP prioritizes students of color, low-income families and first-generation college students. In 2022, the collaboration expanded, resulting in more than 11,000 students participating in dual enrollment pathway coursework. Through KEP, the Kern Integrated Data System (KiDS) was formed. Last year, KiDS partnered with Cal State Bakersfield and the Kern Community College District to access necessary immunization records for student enrollment.
Health
An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living – above and beyond their normal scope of activities – through education, prevention or medical services.
Clinica Sierra Vista: Clinica Sierra Vista’s medical director of special populations led efforts to serve more than 500 homeless individuals through various providers, completing a total of 1,600 visits. The organization’s “street medicine team” actively engages in intensive street outreach and case management services to support homeless individuals in the community.
Humanitarian Group
A group whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
Dreams & Hope For The Children: This organization hosted its 11th Annual Christmas Gift Love event, supporting more than 250 families with an evening of roller skating, dinner and gifts. They also held the 10th Annual First Impressions back-to-school event, providing 150 children and their families with haircuts, lunch, workshops, backpacks and outfits. Their mission is to empower and encourage youth to realize their full potential through education and encouragement.
Humanitarian Individual
An individual whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
Katie Ivester Kreiser: In a span of 10 weeks, Katie raised more than $108,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and was recognized as the LLS Bakersfield Woman of the Year. Kreiser raised money and awareness for LLS by sharing the heartbreaking story of her husband, Chris, who battled and lost his life to follicular lymphoma. LLS serves Kern County, and 181 patients and families were helped in 2022 with $698,6000 in financial assistance.
Next Gen
An individual or group in grades K-12 that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
Mukul Anand: Recognizing the low literacy rates that plague our community, Anand worked with the Housing and Opportunity Foundation of Kern to raise $15,000 to develop free libraries on their low-income housing sites. He also helped local nonprofit, emPOWERment, raise $5,000 for human trafficking and domestic abuse survivors to combat the ever-growing human trafficking epidemic. Anand continues to take the daily initiative to make Bakersfield and the community better.
Young Professional
An individual, age 18-40, whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Andrew Allen Kao, M.D.: Dr. Kao is a surgeon at Empire Eye and Laser Center. He has performed thousands of sight-restoring and sight-saving surgeries, many of these on a volunteer basis. He was recognized as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year by Operation Sight. Dr. Kao is the medical director of Advanced Center for Eyecare, the executive vice president of the Southern Sierra Council of Boy Scouts of America, and a board member for Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Business Person of the Year
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Daniel L. Hill: This local radio station owner and DJ believes in family and supporting local charities, which is why he provides free advertising opportunities for various people and nonprofits. Last year, Hill held a back-to-school giveaway and handed out 325 backpacks filled with supplies to local children. He also emceed Village Fest and several other community events where he donated $10,000 in advertising to each organization. Hill also provided a wedding at no cost to a couple who couldn’t afford one and married them on a float during the annual Christmas Parade.
Large Business/Corporation of the Year
The recognition of a large business or corporation (26 employees or more) whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.
Bakersfield Condors: Each season, the Condors aspire to touch the lives of every person, child and adult in Bakersfield and throughout Kern County. The team sets out to make a positive impact through donations, volunteerism efforts and representing the community on and off the ice. Throughout the team’s 25 years, they have donated more than 138,000 stuffed animals. Last year alone, they raised more than $30,000 for various charities last year.
Nonprofit of the Year
Efforts of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that impacts the community.
The Mission at Kern County: The Mission provided our most vulnerable community members with more than 130,000 free meals and 55,000 collective nights of rest in 2022. Through partnerships in the community, they combat homelessness and address its many causes. Case managers work with families and individuals to guide them to resources such as physical and mental health resources, clothing, education and addiction recovery programs. The Mission at Kern County is committed to offering life-transforming programs, impacting one life at a time.
Small Business of the Year
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
Happy Whole You: This wellness center is located in downtown Bakersfield and provides access to holistic health modalities to improve emotional brain and physical health. Happy Whole You offers unique community classes and employee well-being programs. Last year, they provided rent-free space to local wellness practitioners and donated more than $16,000 in gifts and services to the community. Happy Whole You listens to needs of its employees, clients and community.
Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement
A local long-time community leader, age 55 and over, who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.
Dr. Ravi Patel: More than 35 years ago, Dr. Patel founded the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, which provides detection and treatment to thousands of patients and employment for nearly 300 community members. Through multiple foundations, Dr. Patel and his staff provide free cancer screenings, treatments and health education. Additionally, Dr. Patel has donated hot meals and care packages for families and individuals, and even paved the way for new medical professionals to emerge by donating to Cal State Bakersfield for a new fellowship program.
Chairman’s Award
This award is chosen from among all nominee submissions and given to the nominee that is recognized for overall excellence.
Bakersfield Downtown Ambassador Program: This program, put on by The Open Door Network, keeps our Bakersfield city clean by removing litter and waste and helped those in need by providing outreach services. The team of ambassadors, many of whom have experienced homelessness, encourage people to turn their lives around. In 2022, the Ambassadors were responsible for removing more than 31,000 bags of trash, a vital service that benefited the entire community.