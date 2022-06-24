32nd annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards honor community for giving back; here are the nominees

The annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, recognizes the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber looks forward to highlighting the positive, feel-good stories from our fellow community members Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center.
You can watch the livestreamed awards show at 7 p.m. on kget.com or on KGET-TV 17’s Facebook page. Tune in to celebrate the achievements of all the nominees. The award recipients will be announced in Sunday’s newspaper.
A Better Bakersfield
Sponsored by Adventist Health Bakersfield
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
- ADAKC Heart Never Forgets
- Bakersfield Regional Homeless Collaborative’s Homeless Youth Committee & Homeless Youth Awareness Month Subcommittee
- Give Big Kern
- Oil Can Do It
- Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival
Architecture & Design
Sponsored by Bolthouse Properties LLC
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design integrating the environment with space and materials.
- Bakersfield College Campus Center
- Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse
- Golden Empire Transit
- Highgate Parkshire Pool & Pavilion by Castle & Cooke
- The ROC Café & Bakery
Renovation & Tenant Improvement
Sponsored by Providence Strategic Consulting Inc.
The completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure and/or incorporates the use of landscaping to enhance the aesthetic value of the property.
- Bella
- Lino’s Venue
Arts & Culture
Sponsored by Moneywise Wealth Management
Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
- Aliza McCracken
- Art in the Park, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services
- Bakersfield College
- Bakersfield Museum of Art
- DAT Krew Academy
- Kern County Museum
- Kern Dance Alliance, Books in Motion, Dance + Literacy
- The Hub of Bakersfield
Education
Sponsored by Aera Energy LLC
Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
- Angel Cottrell
- High Desert Medical College
- Project HireUp
- Walter Suazo
- Whitchard Choir Academy
Health
Sponsored by Heart Vascular & Leg Center
An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living — above and beyond their normal scope of activities — through education, prevention or medical services.
- Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital Presents “Healthy Living in 2021”
- Bakersfield PACE by Innovative Integrated Health
- Bakersfield Recovery Services
- Cal State Bakersfield Edible Garden
- Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
- First 5 Kern
- Houchin Community Blood Bank
- Maheep Virdi, M.D., & Associates
- Marie Anthony Ruffin
Humanitarian Group
Sponsored by Chevron
A group whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
- Bakersfield Angels
- Creative Crossing Co-Create
- Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire
- Keep Bakersfield Beautiful
- MLKCommUNITY
- Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry
- The Blessing Corner
- Y-Empowerment Inc.
Humanitarian Individual
Sponsored by Dignity Health Bakersfield Mercy & Memorial Hospitals
An individual whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
- Audrey Chavez
- Debbie Ormonde
- Katherine Jordan aka Grandma Whoople
- Kevin Burton
- Manuel Anthony Ramirez
- Martín Guerrero
- Robert Schrader
- Steve Rodrigue
- Tiara King, Psy.D.
- Traco Matthews
Next Gen
Sponsored by Kern County Superintendent of Schools
An individual or group in grades K-12 that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
- Alexander Fan
- Issac Pizano
- Paikea Solei Cota
- Sanjna Mizar
- Zoe Gudino
Young Professional
Sponsored by Stria
An individual, age 18-40, whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
- Alexis Kemp
- Jennifer Williams-Cordova
- Justin Salters
- Ken Beurmann
- Kenneth Whitchard
- Lizette Patterson
- Michelle Valverde
- Yury Alicia Galvez
Business Person of the Year
Sponsored by Tejon Ranch Co.
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
- Amanda DiGiacomo, Atlas Financial Solutions Inc.
- Angel Lee, Beautiful Human Hair Foundation & Bakersfield Black Magazine
- DeAnna Lewis, Wingstop & Fatburger
- Gustavo Luna, Kern Tutoring
- Heather Laganelli, Locale
- Kevin Russell, American Fabrication
Large Business/Corporation of the Year
Sponsored by Tri Counties Bank
The recognition of a large business or corporation (26 employees or more) whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bank of America
- Stria
Nonprofit of the Year
Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation
Efforts of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that impact the community.
- All Of Us or None
- Be Finally Free Inc.
- California Living Museum
- CASA of Kern County
- Community Action Partnership of Kern
- Dress for Success Bakersfield
- Kern County Teen Challenge
- MADD, Kern County Chapter
- M.A.R.E. Riding Center
- The Mission of Kern County
- United Way of Kern County
Small Business of the Year
Sponsored by Bank of America
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
- Cazador Consulting Group, Inc.
- Hardt Construction Services
- MCSC Kern Women’s Business Center
- Telehealthdocs Medical Group
- Venue Dash Inc.
Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement
Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service Inc.
A local longtime community leader, age 55 and over, who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.
- Ellen Eggert
- Mary Jo Pasek
- Michele Hay
- Mother Cora M. Jordan