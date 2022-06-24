 Skip to main content
32nd annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards honor community for giving back; here are the nominees

The annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, recognizes the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber looks forward to highlighting the positive, feel-good stories from our fellow community members Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center.

You can watch the livestreamed awards show at 7 p.m. on kget.com or on KGET-TV 17’s Facebook page. Tune in to celebrate the achievements of all the nominees. The award recipients will be announced in Sunday’s newspaper.

A Better Bakersfield

Sponsored by Adventist Health Bakersfield

An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.

  • ADAKC Heart Never Forgets
  • Bakersfield Regional Homeless Collaborative’s Homeless Youth Committee & Homeless Youth Awareness Month Subcommittee
  • Give Big Kern
  • Oil Can Do It
  • Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival

Architecture & Design

Sponsored by Bolthouse Properties LLC

The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design integrating the environment with space and materials.

  • Bakersfield College Campus Center
  • Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse
  • Golden Empire Transit
  • Highgate Parkshire Pool & Pavilion by Castle & Cooke
  • The ROC Café & Bakery

Renovation & Tenant Improvement

Sponsored by Providence Strategic Consulting Inc.

The completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure and/or incorporates the use of landscaping to enhance the aesthetic value of the property.

  • Bella
  • Lino’s Venue

Arts & Culture

Sponsored by Moneywise Wealth Management

Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.

  • Aliza McCracken
  • Art in the Park, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services
  • Bakersfield College
  • Bakersfield Museum of Art
  • DAT Krew Academy
  • Kern County Museum
  • Kern Dance Alliance, Books in Motion, Dance + Literacy
  • The Hub of Bakersfield

Education

Sponsored by Aera Energy LLC

Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.

  • Angel Cottrell
  • High Desert Medical College
  • Project HireUp
  • Walter Suazo
  • Whitchard Choir Academy

Health

Sponsored by Heart Vascular & Leg Center

An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living — above and beyond their normal scope of activities — through education, prevention or medical services.

  • Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital Presents “Healthy Living in 2021”
  • Bakersfield PACE by Innovative Integrated Health
  • Bakersfield Recovery Services
  • Cal State Bakersfield Edible Garden
  • Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
  • First 5 Kern
  • Houchin Community Blood Bank
  • Maheep Virdi, M.D., & Associates
  • Marie Anthony Ruffin

Humanitarian Group

Sponsored by Chevron

A group whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.

  • Bakersfield Angels
  • Creative Crossing Co-Create
  • Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire
  • Keep Bakersfield Beautiful
  • MLKCommUNITY
  • Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry
  • The Blessing Corner
  • Y-Empowerment Inc.

Humanitarian Individual

Sponsored by Dignity Health Bakersfield Mercy & Memorial Hospitals

An individual whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.

  • Audrey Chavez
  • Debbie Ormonde
  • Katherine Jordan aka Grandma Whoople
  • Kevin Burton
  • Manuel Anthony Ramirez
  • Martín Guerrero
  • Robert Schrader
  • Steve Rodrigue
  • Tiara King, Psy.D.
  • Traco Matthews

Next Gen

Sponsored by Kern County Superintendent of Schools

An individual or group in grades K-12 that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.

  • Alexander Fan
  • Issac Pizano
  • Paikea Solei Cota
  • Sanjna Mizar
  • Zoe Gudino

Young Professional

Sponsored by Stria

An individual, age 18-40, whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.

  • Alexis Kemp
  • Jennifer Williams-Cordova
  • Justin Salters
  • Ken Beurmann
  • Kenneth Whitchard
  • Lizette Patterson
  • Michelle Valverde
  • Yury Alicia Galvez

Business Person of the Year

Sponsored by Tejon Ranch Co.

A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.

  • Amanda DiGiacomo, Atlas Financial Solutions Inc.
  • Angel Lee, Beautiful Human Hair Foundation & Bakersfield Black Magazine
  • DeAnna Lewis, Wingstop & Fatburger
  • Gustavo Luna, Kern Tutoring
  • Heather Laganelli, Locale
  • Kevin Russell, American Fabrication

Large Business/Corporation of the Year

Sponsored by Tri Counties Bank

The recognition of a large business or corporation (26 employees or more) whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bank of America
  • Stria

Nonprofit of the Year

Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation

Efforts of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that impact the community.

  • All Of Us or None
  • Be Finally Free Inc.
  • California Living Museum
  • CASA of Kern County
  • Community Action Partnership of Kern
  • Dress for Success Bakersfield
  • Kern County Teen Challenge
  • MADD, Kern County Chapter
  • M.A.R.E. Riding Center
  • The Mission of Kern County
  • United Way of Kern County

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by Bank of America

A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.

  • Cazador Consulting Group, Inc.
  • Hardt Construction Services
  • MCSC Kern Women’s Business Center
  • Telehealthdocs Medical Group
  • Venue Dash Inc.

Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement

Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service Inc.

A local longtime community leader, age 55 and over, who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents. 

  • Ellen Eggert
  • Mary Jo Pasek
  • Michele Hay
  • Mother Cora M. Jordan

