Kern County Heath officials announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing total cases to 1,296.
Of those, 759 have recovered, 473 are isolated at home, 39 are hospitalized and 15 have died, according to the county's most recent data.
As of Monday, 14,063 tests for the virus have been done, of which 10, 193 were negative and 2,574 were pending results. Count officials have said the vast majority of pending tests are negative results healthcare providers are not required to report to the county but that the county is trying to confirm.
