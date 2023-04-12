31st annual Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive begins at Wednesday celebration

Third-generation Guarantee Shoe Center President Rosco Rolnick thinks it's possible the store's annual shoe drive for local homeless individuals could reach the magic 100,000 number this year in total shoes collected.
At a news conference Wednesday at the downtown store at 21st Street and Chester Avenue, Rolnick, his daughter and store Vice President Sarah Rolnick, and longtime friend and marketing consultant Jim Darling kicked off the 31st annual Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive. The event benefits men, women and children at the Open Door Network, formerly the Bakersfield Homeless Center.