31st annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards honors community for giving back — here are the nominees

The annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, honors the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield.

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber looks forward to highlighting the positive, feel-good stories from our fellow community members in-person Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center. You can watch the livestreamed awards show at 7 p.m. on kget.com. Tune in to celebrate the achievements of all the nominees. The winners will be announced in Sunday’s newspaper.

A Better Bakersfield – Sponsored by Adventist Health Bakersfield

An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.

2020 Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Awareness

Fueling Our Communities

Holiday Families Program

HolidayLights

Light a Candle for a Loved One

Ready-Set Back 2 School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Via Arté Italian Street Painting at The Marketplace

•••

Architecture & Renovation – Sponsored by Emser Tile

The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design. Or the completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure.

Bakersfield City School District – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School

Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County

Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science

City of Bakersfield – Brundage Lane Navigation Center

Cornerstone Mortgage

Kern High School District’s Career Technical Education Center

Mary K. Shell Behavioral Health Center Lobby

Sundale Country Club

Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical

•••

Arts & Culture – Sponsored by Southern California Gas Company

Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.

Bakersfield Community Theatre

Bakersfield Museum of Art

Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County’s Stage Door Academy

Creative Crossing Co-Create

D.A.T. Krew

Kern County Museum Foundation

Kern Dance Alliance

The Empty Space

Whitchard Choir Academy

•••

Education – Sponsored by Aera Energy LLC

Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.

Bakersfield Christian High School

California State University, Bakersfield

Grow Public Schools

Mojave River Academy

•••

Health – Sponsored by Heart Vascular & Leg Center

An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living – above and beyond their normal scope of activities – through education, prevention or medical services.

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Bakersfield Family Medical Center/Heritage Physician Network

Bakersfield PACE by Innovative Integrated Health

Bakersfield Pregnancy Center

Bakersfield Recovery Services

Clinica Sierra Vista

Dignity Health Bakersfield

Jasmeet Bains, M.D.

KernBHRS Crisis Hotline

Kern County Cancer Foundation

Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force

Telehealthdocs Medical Group

•••

Humanitarian Group – Sponsored by Chevron

A group whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.

Bakersfield Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Bakersfield Local Restaurant Group

Cole’s Comrades

Comrades and Canopies

Kern County Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition

Make a Difference Monday

Southern Sierra Council, Boy Scouts of America

•••

Humanitarian Individual – Sponsored by Dignity Health Bakersfield Mercy & Memorial Hospitals

An individual person whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.

Amanda Valenzuela

Francine Papadimitrakis

Jennifer Jensen

Kelly Gladden

NaTesha Johnson

Pastor Nolberto Gomez

Sergeant Major Retired Jason Matthew Geis, U.S. Army

Shauntiel Lindsey

Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner

•••

Young Professional – Sponsored by Stria

An individual from 21 to 40 years old whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.

Amado Verastegui

Bianca Torres

Elizabeth Cardenas

Heather Kimmel

Noah Salinas

Ruth Escobar

Shannon LaBare

•••

Youth – Sponsored by Kern County Superintendent of Schools

An individual or group under the age of 17 years old, that through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.

Channing & Dilyn Stewart

Emma Rae Sandene

IvySkye Madison White

Noah James White

Savannah Frye

Sydney Anne Price

Taylor Dougherty

Tyler Trang

Zoe Gudino

•••

Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by Tejon Ranch Company

A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.

Alyson Zepeda – Fuego’s Taco Shack / Fuego’s Bar & Grill

Dave Plivelich – The Marcom Group & Valley Ag Voice Newspaper

Jim Damian – Stria

John Surface – Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.

Scott Di Stefano – My Pool Guy

•••

Corporation of the Year – Sponsored by Valley Republic Bank

The recognition of a corporation whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.

Bakersfield Condors

Eagle Mountain Casino

Feghali Foods DBA Little Caesars Pizza

Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

Southern California Gas Company

Urner’s

•••

Nonprofit of the Year – Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation

Efforts of a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that impacts the community.

88.3 Life FM

Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative

Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

Be Finally Free, Inc.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County

California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc.

CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation

Flood Ministries

Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire

Kern County Teen Challenge

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Kern County

The League of Dreams

•••

Small Business of the Year – Sponsored by Bank of America

A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.

Hacienda Guerrero Catering

LANPRO Systems, Inc.

Providence Strategic Consulting, Inc.

The Nest & Company

•••

Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.

A local long-time community leader, who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.

Jacquie Sullivan

Lori Malkin

Sandy Morris

