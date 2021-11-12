The annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, honors the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield.
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber looks forward to highlighting the positive, feel-good stories from our fellow community members in-person Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center. You can watch the livestreamed awards show at 7 p.m. on kget.com. Tune in to celebrate the achievements of all the nominees. The winners will be announced in Sunday’s newspaper.
A Better Bakersfield – Sponsored by Adventist Health Bakersfield
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
2020 Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Awareness
Fueling Our Communities
Holiday Families Program
HolidayLights
Light a Candle for a Loved One
Ready-Set Back 2 School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Via Arté Italian Street Painting at The Marketplace
•••
Architecture & Renovation – Sponsored by Emser Tile
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design. Or the completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure.
Bakersfield City School District – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School
Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science
City of Bakersfield – Brundage Lane Navigation Center
Cornerstone Mortgage
Kern High School District’s Career Technical Education Center
Mary K. Shell Behavioral Health Center Lobby
Sundale Country Club
Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical
•••
Arts & Culture – Sponsored by Southern California Gas Company
Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
Bakersfield Community Theatre
Bakersfield Museum of Art
Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County’s Stage Door Academy
Creative Crossing Co-Create
D.A.T. Krew
Kern County Museum Foundation
Kern Dance Alliance
The Empty Space
Whitchard Choir Academy
•••
Education – Sponsored by Aera Energy LLC
Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
Bakersfield Christian High School
California State University, Bakersfield
Grow Public Schools
Mojave River Academy
•••
Health – Sponsored by Heart Vascular & Leg Center
An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living – above and beyond their normal scope of activities – through education, prevention or medical services.
Adventist Health Bakersfield
Bakersfield Family Medical Center/Heritage Physician Network
Bakersfield PACE by Innovative Integrated Health
Bakersfield Pregnancy Center
Bakersfield Recovery Services
Clinica Sierra Vista
Dignity Health Bakersfield
Jasmeet Bains, M.D.
KernBHRS Crisis Hotline
Kern County Cancer Foundation
Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force
Telehealthdocs Medical Group
•••
Humanitarian Group – Sponsored by Chevron
A group whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
Bakersfield Chapter of The Links, Incorporated
Bakersfield Local Restaurant Group
Cole’s Comrades
Comrades and Canopies
Kern County Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition
Make a Difference Monday
Southern Sierra Council, Boy Scouts of America
•••
Humanitarian Individual – Sponsored by Dignity Health Bakersfield Mercy & Memorial Hospitals
An individual person whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
Amanda Valenzuela
Francine Papadimitrakis
Jennifer Jensen
Kelly Gladden
NaTesha Johnson
Pastor Nolberto Gomez
Sergeant Major Retired Jason Matthew Geis, U.S. Army
Shauntiel Lindsey
Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner
•••
Young Professional – Sponsored by Stria
An individual from 21 to 40 years old whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Amado Verastegui
Bianca Torres
Elizabeth Cardenas
Heather Kimmel
Noah Salinas
Ruth Escobar
Shannon LaBare
•••
Youth – Sponsored by Kern County Superintendent of Schools
An individual or group under the age of 17 years old, that through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
Channing & Dilyn Stewart
Emma Rae Sandene
IvySkye Madison White
Noah James White
Savannah Frye
Sydney Anne Price
Taylor Dougherty
Tyler Trang
Zoe Gudino
•••
Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by Tejon Ranch Company
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Alyson Zepeda – Fuego’s Taco Shack / Fuego’s Bar & Grill
Dave Plivelich – The Marcom Group & Valley Ag Voice Newspaper
Jim Damian – Stria
John Surface – Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.
Scott Di Stefano – My Pool Guy
•••
Corporation of the Year – Sponsored by Valley Republic Bank
The recognition of a corporation whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.
Bakersfield Condors
Eagle Mountain Casino
Feghali Foods DBA Little Caesars Pizza
Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.
Southern California Gas Company
Urner’s
•••
Nonprofit of the Year – Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation
Efforts of a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that impacts the community.
88.3 Life FM
Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative
Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House
Be Finally Free, Inc.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc.
CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation
Flood Ministries
Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire
Kern County Teen Challenge
Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Kern County
The League of Dreams
•••
Small Business of the Year – Sponsored by Bank of America
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
Hacienda Guerrero Catering
LANPRO Systems, Inc.
Providence Strategic Consulting, Inc.
The Nest & Company
•••
Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.
A local long-time community leader, who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.
Jacquie Sullivan
Lori Malkin
Sandy Morris