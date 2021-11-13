31st annual Beautiful Bakersfield Award winners

Saturday night, the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, recognized the efforts of 106 individuals, businesses and organizations that helped build a better Bakersfield during 2020. More than 600 community members attended the 31st annual event hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center. Here’s a recap highlighting the positive, feel-good stories of each winner.
A Better Bakersfield – Sponsored by Adventist Health
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
Ready-Set Back 2 School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway – The Kern County Department of Child Support Services converted their 11th annual health and wellness fair into drive-thru events. The Bakersfield event welcomed more than 500 cars and provided 1,500 backpacks with school supplies to children. In addition, attendees received dental kits, water bottles and a box of food provided by the Community Action Partnership of Kern’s Food Bank. The Adventist Health Bakersfield Mobile Children’s Immunization Unit was also onsite to provide vaccines for children in need of their immunizations.
Architecture & Renovation – Sponsored by Emser Tile
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design. Or the completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure.
Kern High School District’s Career Technical Education Center (CTEC) – This $68 million, state-of-the-art facility incorporated design elements from top career education facilities throughout the country. With more than 20 different high-quality, hands-on programs such as nursing and dental, the addition of this campus allows for more than 2,600 high school students to participate and help prepare them for career and college success. CTEC will serve as a hub for the community to help inspire and develop a well-trained workforce that will help grow our local economy for decades to come.
Ordiz-Melby Architects / S. C. Anderson, Inc. / Kern High School District
Arts & Culture – Sponsored by Southern California Gas Company
Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
Creative Crossing Co-Create – What started as a grassroots movement against neighborhood hate speech has grown tremendously over the last two years. Through collaborations with other artist volunteers, an estimated $300,000 of invested art decorates retired alleyways in an eight city-block art walk. This organization has hosted art walks to support and raise awareness on topics like mental health, substance recovery, suicide and Pride. In 2020, Creative Crossing collaborated with more than 25 artists, securing financial commissions for them. They also purchased paint for their projects from locally owned paint supply stores.
Education – Sponsored by Aera Energy LLC
Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
Grow Public Schools – Despite pandemic-related school closures, Grow Public Schools (formerly Grimmway Schools) worked to meet the academic, social, emotional, technological, safety and nutritional needs of the community. Its campuses welcomed scholars for in-person, hybrid learning in late fall 2020 with 75 percent of its scholars. Strict COVID safety protocols resulted in zero on-site transmissions. Besides educating, Grow Public Schools provided year-round meals to children and youth, child supervision for essential workers, and garden harvest distribution and donations.
Health – Sponsored by Heart Vascular & Leg Center
An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living – above and beyond their normal scope of activities – through education, prevention or medical services.
Jasmeet Bains, M.D. – Dr. Bains is board-certified in family medicine and serves as the medical director of Bakersfield Recovery Services overseeing substance abuse, addiction and mental health rehabilitation. This physician proves her dedication to Bakersfield by organizing Narcan training and free distribution, volunteering at the Global Family Home, publishing research on Valley Fever and COVID-19 and serving as board president of the Kern Regional Center.
Humanitarian Group – Sponsored by Chevron
A group whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
Southern Sierra Council, Boy Scouts of America – Despite COVID-19 challenges, 58 Eagle Scouts recognized a need and acted, providing more than 8,300 hours of service to the community. They served an array of needs for more than 30 agencies. In addition to these projects, they held a “Scouting for Food” drive for local food pantries, created greeting cards for seniors, refurbished the community garden as well as collected and honorably retired hundreds of American flags. Each of these projects and the many hours served, demonstrates the impact young people can have on our community.
Humanitarian Individual – Sponsored by Dignity Health Bakersfield Mercy & Memorial Hospitals
An individual person whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
NaTesha Johnson – When NaTesha is not busy running her nonprofit Upside Academy, Inc., where she provides volunteer and community service opportunities to youth, she is leading by example. Last year, NaTesha facilitated a Christmas giveaway to provide toys, blankets and necessities to more than 1,000 low-income families. In the wake of civil unrest, she co-organized the Unity in the Community rally to promote peace. During the pandemic, she provided no-cost technical business assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID. In addition, NaTesha serves on numerous boards, including The Bakersfield Historic Fox Theater, Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference and Centric Health Foundation.
Young Professional – Sponsored by Stria
An individual from 21 to 40 years old whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Heather Kimmel – As executive director for the Housing and Opportunity Foundation of Kern, Heather’s out-of-the-box thinking created housing solutions that quickly took individuals from homelessness and placed them into homes. Heather led efforts that housed more than 200 homeless persons and prevented homelessness for an additional 1,500 people last year. Her efforts to re-imagine the homelessness response system helped create the focus of addressing homelessness by population. Heather serves on many committees and boards, including Kern County Veterans Stand Down, California Veterans Assistance Foundation and volunteers for the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.
Youth – Sponsored by Kern County Superintendent of Schools
An individual or group under the age of 17 years old, that through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
Taylor Dougherty – Since childhood, this teen has struggled with speech disfluency, specifically a stutter. In junior high, Taylor was teased by several students, yet bravely accepted the challenge of delivering the class graduation speech to 4,000 attendees. This experience inspired Taylor to advocate for children and teens who stutter. Last year, Taylor gave 30 presentations titled “Hear Me Out” to high school classes, educating her peers about stuttering and how to interact with someone who stutters. She also mentored individuals who are new to speech therapy. Taylor has done national advocacy work to raise awareness and funds for children who can’t afford speech therapy.
Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by Tejon Ranch Company
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Jim Damian – Stria – This social worker turned entrepreneur founded Stria, a local provider of business and technology services. This Bakersfield company is a five-time Inc. 5000 honoree, and its mission is to positively impact lives and livelihoods. Over the past decade Stria has leveraged contracts with customers from all over the nation to drive tens of millions of dollars into the Kern County economy. Stria serves customers from across the globe and has benefited our community by creating hundreds of local, good paying jobs. Jim holds volunteer leadership roles with Bakersfield Rotary, CSUB Advisory Council, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees, Stewards and many more.
Corporation of the Year – Sponsored by Valley Republic Bank
The recognition of a corporation whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.
Urner’s – This long-time family-and employee-owned business knows the importance of giving back in times of need. Urner’s stepped up in a big way. They financially contributed to multiple local nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. To continue the wave of donation success, Urner’s provided appliances to Covenant Coffee’s Building Blocks, a 6-unit apartment complex for former foster youth. They also coordinated the purchase and delivery of multiple mattresses and beds to The Mission at Kern County. Lastly, Urner’s led a company-wide holiday canned food drive to donate more than 300 pounds of food to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Nonprofit of the Year – Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation
Efforts of a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that impacts the community.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County – This beloved nonprofit had already been a valuable partner in helping kids succeed for 54 years, but in 2020, succeeding meant even more — it meant surviving. In March 2020, COVID-19 cases were soaring, schools and businesses were closing, families began to struggle to pay their bills and feed their children. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County quickly pivoted to expand its hours, becoming a location for distance learning for the children of essential workers. It also expanded its meal service program going from serving 900 meals daily to more than 4,000 meals a day to community children.
Small Business of the Year – Sponsored by Bank of America
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
Hacienda Guerrero Catering – As this locally owned, small veteran business celebrates its 21st year in operation, owner Martín Guerrero owes it all to the dedication of his staff, who provides great service and meals to their clients. Whether it’s assisting with a fundraiser to support Mira Monte High School Youth Mariachi; donating food to the Bakersfield Homeless Center; or donating funds to the Children’s Miracle Network, Hacienda Guerrero Catering is always there to support the Bakersfield community. During the pandemic, this business continued to help provide meals for those who could not get out of their homes.
Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.
A local long-time community leader, who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.
Jacquie Sullivan – After 25 years of service on the Bakersfield City Council, Jacquie has left her mark on Bakersfield. She has supported and championed every major infrastructure and community project that has made Bakersfield beautiful. Some of these projects include the completion of the Centennial Garden, (currently known as Mechanics Bank Arena), Mill Creek Park, The Park at River Walk and Dignity Health Amphitheatre. Lastly, one of Jacquie’s signature projects was founding the national nonprofit, In God We Trust America, whose mission is to promote patriotism by encouraging elected officials to display our congressionally approved national motto in every city and county chamber in America.
Chairman’s Award – Sponsored by KGET-TV 17
This award is chosen from among all nominee submissions and given to the nominee that is recognized for overall excellence.
Sandy Morris – While working with low-income, senior independent living centers in our community, it became apparent that many of the residents were without daily needs. In 2006, while Sandy was working for the Bakersfield Police Department, (which she retired from after 25 years of service), she founded Christmas for Seniors of Kern County. This nonprofit provides holiday decorations and gifts for seniors such as pajamas, robes or slippers, and basic items like soap, shampoo and sundries. Over the past 15 years, this nonprofit has touched the lives of more than 35,000 seniors. Not only do Sandy’s actions leave an impression on the community, but her generous and uplifting spirit continue to inspire others.