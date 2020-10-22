It's no secret that the San Joaquin Valley has an air quality problem, maybe the worst in the nation.
And one tool officials have used for years to help clear the air is harnessing millions in federal dollars to assist valley growers in replacing old, polluting tractors and other farm equipment with new, cleaner equipment.
This year, the feds went big.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District announced Thursday in a news release that it will augment its grant program with more than $30 million in additional U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funding to replace old agricultural tractors and nut harvesting equipment.
"Grant funds such as these recognize the partnerships with valley farmers, businesses and residents to expedite emission reductions in the San Joaquin Valley," Samir Sheikh, executive director of the valley air district, said in the release.
"With these funds and matching investments by local partners, the EPA is acknowledging the unique challenges of the valley and providing much-needed financial assistance," he said.
This year's two awards represent the largest granted to-date by EPA under the highly competitive Targeted Airshed Grant Program, said the air district.
The district's agricultural tractor replacement proposal was selected for funding in the amount of $20 million.
But the biggest surprise may have been the $10.3 million granted to replace aging almond harvesting equipment with low-dust equipment. That program was new last year, and only about $2 million has been spent on it valleywide. Until now.
According to the California Almond Board's own informational materials targeted toward growers, the EPA incentives can help growers stretch their budgets and allow them to start thinking about being ready for next year's harvest — and reaching the almond industry’s Almond Orchard 2025 Goals, which include reducing harvest dust by 25 percent.
Meanwhile, hundreds of millions in federal dollars have been spent in incentives for the ag industry with the goal of improving the valley's air quality.
To date, the valley air district's Tractor Replacement Program has provided $360 million to replace more than 6,900 older, high-polluting agricultural tractors with new, significantly cleaner units, the district said. The $20 million from this latest grant will help fund the replacement of some 526 additional tractors with significantly cleaner Tier 4 tractors, with significant matching funding provided by the district and grant recipients.
The district’s Low Dust Nut Harvester Replacement Program, still in its infancy, has begun the process of replacing 29 pieces of nut-harvesting equipment. But with more than $10 million from this new grant, some 170 pieces of equipment are expected to be replaced.
A complete listing of program requirements for both the Tractor Replacement Program and the Low Dust Nut Harvester Replacement Program can be found at valleyair.org/grants.