A 3-year-old was seriously injured during a hit-and-run car accident Thursday morning.
The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 2500 block of White Lane, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. The release said an unattended child wandered into the road and was struck by a pickup truck. The child suffered major injuries, the release said, and is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
The driver of the truck, 46-year-old Ruben Venegas Etcheverria, fled but returned an hour later, according to BPD. He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run involving injury.
Neither alcohol, drugs nor speeding appear to be factors in the incident, BPD said.
An investigation is ongoing. BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
