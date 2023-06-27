1800 block of F Street_500010224

Three Wasco men were arrested Tuesday morning by the Kern County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of brandishing a firearm. 

 Courtesy of KCSO

Sheriff's deputies went at 10 a.m. to F Street in Wasco and learned a white four-door Dodge Charger drove around the area multiple times and suspects brandished a firearm, a news release said. 