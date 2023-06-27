Three Wasco men were arrested Tuesday morning by the Kern County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of brandishing a firearm.
Sheriff's deputies went at 10 a.m. to F Street in Wasco and learned a white four-door Dodge Charger drove around the area multiple times and suspects brandished a firearm, a news release said.
Justin Pineda Mendez, 18; Kevin Madrigal, 22; and Adan Acosta, 18; were arrested. A news release said deputies found two firearms, vape pens and cannabis.
All three people were booked on suspicion of criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm by a gang member, participating in a criminal street gang, having marijuana to sell and weapons charges.