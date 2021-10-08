3 suffer wounds in marijuana shop after armed suspects mount attacks, steal marijuana

Three people suffered injuries after suspects mounted attacks upon them in a marijuana shop and stole unknown amounts of the drug, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a marijuana shop in the 700 block of Grant Drive for a victim of a shooting at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
KCSO said responding officers discovered that three suspects, with guns, had entered the shop and attacked the victims. One woman was shot, but is expected to live, the KCSO stated. Another woman and man were struck with a pistol to their heads, the KCSO added.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.