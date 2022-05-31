3-peat! Californian wins top honor in California Journalism Awards for third year in a row

For the third year in a row, The Bakersfield Californian earned first-place general excellence honors in the California Journalism Awards, honoring the entire newsroom staff for its reporting and writing, photojournalism, design and overall presentation.
This California News Publishers Association award — along with seven others the news organization won — recognized work published in 2021. CNPA posted news of the winners via Twitter in recent days.
The judges said of The Californian's general excellence entries: "Want to see excellent journalism combined with great design? This is your newspaper. The newspaper often looks like a magazine as readers have a reason to browse through every page. It's nice to see so many local stories and an emphasis on photography, even with (Associated Press) stories."
The Californian competed in the second-highest circulation category for daily newspapers. It includes newspapers such as The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, The Desert Sun and Antelope Valley Press, which won second- through fourth-place, respectively, in the general excellence category.
"It's so nice to see one of our professional organizations recognize our staff's work to be the strongest source of news and information for our community," said Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.
Said Publisher Cliff Chandler: "Three times! Our staff continues to step up to serve our community, readers and advertisers."
The Californian also earned:
• Second place in breaking news, for a collection of stories by Ishani Desai, Sam Morgen and John Cox under the entry "'A titan within law enforcement': Responding deputy among 5 killed during apparent domestic violence incident in Wasco."
• Second place for a set of Robert Price's columns, "She came so close and then fentanyl" and "Shawn Jordan, your fifth-grade teacher is calling."
• Second place for Alex Horvath's artistic photo, remembering our country's fallen.
• Second place for the entire staff of Bakersfield Life for the December 2021 holiday edition in the category of special publications. In this category, the magazine competed against all daily newspapers in California, regardless of circulation.
• Fifth place for Horvath's sports action photo, cross country in the clouds.
• Fifth place for Horvath's feature photo, out on the ranch.
• Fifth place for Horvath's photojournalism throughout the year. In this category, The Californian competed against all daily newspapers in the state, regardless of circulation.
Additionally, the Tehachapi News' 2021 Tehachapi Visitor Guide, "Remembering the past, celebrating the present, looking to the future" won fifth place for special publication, competing against weekly newspapers of all sizes throughout California.