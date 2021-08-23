3 new deaths, 1,149 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Public Health on Monday

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new deaths and 1,149 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The total number of coronavirus cases is 120,857 and the total deaths stands at 1,448. Recovered, or presumed recovered, residents are 113,815, according to the Public Health Department.
In the last 14 days, an average of 32.07 people per day out of 100,000 contracted the coronavirus.
The number of known delta variant cases is 117, which is up one from Friday. Alpha cases are at 73, beta cases are at 3 and gamma cases are at 4 — numbers that have held steady since Friday.
Broken down by age, 15,536 coronavirus cases have been reported in individuals ages infant to 17 years old, 72,946 have been reported in people 18 to 49 years old, 21,500 have been reported in those ages 50 to 64 and 10,816 have been reported for people 65 and older.
Since Jan. 21, 0.07 percent of people who have tested positive have been fully vaccinated, while 99.15 percent have been unvaccinated. Of the 1,522 hospitalizations, 0.004 percent have been vaccinated while 99.001 percent have been unvaccinated.
According to the state dashboard, there were 243 COVID hospitalized patients, which was six more patients hospitalized from prior day total — a 2.5 percent increase from the day prior. There were 49 COVID patients in the ICU, one more from the prior day.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.