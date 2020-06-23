Graduation ceremonies continued Tuesday night with three more Kern High School District schools taking center stage.
Stockdale, Independence and North high schools all honored their 2020 graduates with social distancing rules, guidelines and restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday night, seven more schools will take in the festivities with ceremonies of their own.
The KHSD graduations, which are scheduled for the remainder of the week, began Monday at Golden Valley High School. KHSD said things "went smoothly" and expects each school to follow safety guidelines.
"(Monday) night, we were confident that the graduates and their guests would honor the safety guidelines, and they did," said district Public Information and Communications Manager Erin Briscoe. "Each school will follow the same safety guidelines for their ceremonies this week."
Graduates and guests were seen wearing masks throughout Monday's ceremony at Golden Valley, but took them off at times due to high temperatures. Many graduates also couldn't resist chatting with friends and hugging each other during the celebration.
Briscoe said the district hasn't heard from the Kern County Public Health Services Department or the state with concerns regarding the remainder of ceremonies.
Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in an email Tuesday that the department's recommendation is to follow Gov. Gavin Newsom's guidance and not hold gatherings.
"It is important to be reminded the Governor’s stay at home order remains and the state has indicated that no gatherings should occur to help limit the spread of COVID19," Corson wrote. "Although we all are anxious to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of our young adults we also need to recognize that this virus continues to present a risk to our community."
Things are expected to continue Wednesday with ceremonies scheduled at East Bakersfield High, Mira Monte, Ridgeview, Shafter, South High, West and at KHSD continuation schools.
"It has been a challenging year for our students, and especially our seniors. They have tackled challenges head-on, exemplified resilience, and have overcome so many obstacles — they are the Class of 2020, a class never to be forgotten," Briscoe said. "We are excited we can celebrate these graduates with ceremonies."
