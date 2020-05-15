Three new deaths and 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday on the Kern County Public Health Services data dashboard.
That brings total deaths to 24 and total cases of the virus locally to 1,438.
Roughly 65 percent of those who contracted the virus have recovered and about 30 percent have active infections and are isolating at home. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates daily but is somewhere between 35 and 40, according to state and county data.
(5) comments
It has become apparent that specific details aside from generalizations will never be forthcoming from Kern Public Health. Therefore, I dismiss all information coming from them without proper context. A total waste of time.
UsA 4% of the world's population. USA 30% of the world's covid deaths.
It is estimated 90% of those deaths could have been prevented with a nationwide lockdown early, (like South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Taiwan.)
It starts at the top. Leaving the Governors to clean up his mess. Blood on his hands. President Bodybags.
Dweeb, you do (or don't) know that as recently as February 29th, Dr. Fauci said “There’s no need to change anything that you’re doing on a day by day basis. Right now the risk is still low, but this could change.”
It also wasn't until March 11th when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was a global health pandemic.
How early were we supposed to do something when two of the all-knowing pandemic experts indicated such things?
Also, cite your source for the 90% number and please don't hang your hat on the U of W model- their death estimates have been off more than 70% of the time (fortunately)...
Bingo again Gene your on a roll........Everyone and everything Trump has blamed for his coronavirus response By Amber Phillips March 31, 2020 at 4:00 a.m. PDT “I don’t take responsibility at all.” That’s what President Trump said this month when asked whether he takes responsibility for the slow rollout of testing that public health officials say handicapped the country’s ability to protect Americans from the coronavirus. But Trump’s desire to not take responsibility could also be extrapolated to the coronavirus crisis in general. Trump has thrown blame in nearly a dozen different directions for the virus’s spread and different aspects of the response to it.
As he acknowledges that 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die of the virus, here are the people and places he’s blamed for it, with some added context: China
For: Not doing enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But: Back in January, Trump praised China for doing two things that, in hindsight, we know it has not done: 1) keep the spread of the virus under control and 2) be forthright about how many people in the country are infected........ ad on and on....... just like you
Our President Trump is on a mission to reveal the Culprits behind this weaponized Virus. Hang them High and make them pay.
