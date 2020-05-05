Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Kern County and 29 new cases were reported Tuesday morning on the Kern County Public Health Services Department's website.
That brings total deaths to 11 and total cases to 1,055.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents:1,045
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 11
Recovered Residents: 620
Number of Negative Tests: 7,191
Number of Pending Tests*: 3,957
Updated: 5/5/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
