Three people were killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision on Highway 65 north of James Road, according to the Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 10 p.m., the Bakersfield man who was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country mini van heading south on Highway 65 at an unknown speed drifted into the northbound lane, hitting a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, the CHP reported in a news release.
Officers reported the mini van drifted into the northbound lane, while the SUV didn't take evasive action to avoid the crash. The vehicles struck each other head-on, CHP said.
Both drivers and the passenger in the SUV died at the scene. The passenger was not using a seat belt. CHP said the driver and passenger of the SUV were from Terra Bella.
CHP said it's not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
CHP asks that anyone with information call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 827-5400.