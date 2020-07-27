Three staff members at the Child Development Center on Ming Avenue have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Through contact tracing, it's been determined that no parents or students were exposed, said Robert Meszaros, KCSOS communications director.
Because there were multiple positive cases, and out of an abundance of caution, the center has been closed since last Friday to be adequately cleaned and disinfected, Meszaros explained. An open date is not yet determined.
Betsy DeVos says don't worry! Kids don't spread it! Parents! That's who Drump put in charge of schools! Confident? Lol.
One person isn't in charge of schools- looks like you need to take a remedial Civics class Dweeb, but since you seize every opportunity to blame everything on Trump, I can't wait to see what you do if Sleepy Joe wins. You'll probably be his biggest apologist, won't you??
