3 children ejected in vehicle rollover on Highway 99

The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle overturned on Highway 99, which resulted in three children being ejected and injuries for the mother.
At approximately noon Wednesday, the tire tread on a vehicle going south of Kimberlina Road separated. The vehicle veered right and then overturned, said Robert Rodriguez, the public information officer for the CHP.
None of the children were in car seats, Rodriguez said. An air ambulance rushed a 2-year-old boy to the hospital after he suffered minor to moderate injuries, Rodriguez added.
A boy and girl, both younger than age 4, and the mother, not ejected from the car, were also taken to a hospital by ambulance, Rodriguez said.
The law states that children under age 8 or under 4 feet, 9 inches tall must be in child restraints, such as a car seat or booster seat, Rodriguez added.