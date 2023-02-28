3 Centennial students gain $1,000 each for business help at 'Hawk Tank'

Olivia Willis, a Centennial High freshman, asked for $500 to help her brownie business at the inaugural Hawk Tank, a "Shark Tank"-like competition at Centennial High on Monday night.
To her surprise, she received $1,000 from local businessman Michael Bowers.
“It was so amazing,” Willis said. "I can't believe it."
Willis presented one of eight ideas that Bowers and four other business leaders offered money to help at the event hosted by Centennial’s Entrepreneurship Club. Unlike "Shark Tank," the business leaders, a.k.a. Hawks, donated money without an agreement for the students to pay it back or for a percentage of the business.
“It’s Virtual Enterprise with a real-world twist,” Centennial business teacher and Hawk Tank producer Jacob Stuebbe said, comparing the event to the annual state business competition that takes place in Bakersfield. “I was so excited. It went very well. I was thrilled we got a successful launch.”
Willis started her brownie business two months ago, naming it after her late great-grandmother, Ruthie, who died in 2021. Willis provided a brownie for each of the judges.
“One of the biggest memories I have of her is her baking,” Willis told the judges while on stage at Centennial’s performing arts center. “I remember tasting the brownies along with so many other desserts. Just to always keep her in my heart I decided to make these brownies.”
Raji Brar, chief operating officer of Countryside Market & Restaurants and a Hawk Tank judge/hawk, offered to sell Willis' brownies at her location on Bear Mountain Boulevard.
“I think you should charge more,” Brar said to Willis. “I’d pay $3.50 for a brownie.”
Bowers, vice president of public relations and government affairs for Centric Healthcare, chimed in: “I’d pay $4 for a brownie.”
Sarah Slayton-Price, owner of Jake’s Original Tex-Mex Cafe, offered to give Willis $750 and “expertise in the food world.” Willis went for the higher total with Bowers.
Centennial senior Estevan Garcia and junior Esmeralda Garibay gained $1,000 each for their businesses, Garcia a tire hauling recycling service and Garibay selling eyelashes. Garcia and Garibay said they received great training from Mike Russo’s business class at the Regional Occupational Center, where they watch "Shark Tank" and have simulated it.
JP Lake, chief executive officer of Kern Venture Group, donated $1,000 to Garcia and offered to connect him to a company that would need the rubber from the tires for supplies. Bowers, who playfully pointed out his pride for his alma mater Bakersfield High throughout the event, donated $1,000 to Garibay.
Scott Garrison, vice president of sales of Stria Bitwise, was also a Hawk.
The business leaders donated $5,750 overall.
“As a student it’s very important that my fellow students are able to engage with successful business leaders,” said Sammy Wells, the Centennial Entrepreneurship Club president and emcee of Hawk Tank. “If I could describe the event in one word, I would use ‘engagement.’ That’s my mission.”
Steubbe said he plans to conduct the event again in November. His bigger goal is to have a Kern High School District-wide "Shark Tank" competition at the Career and Technical Education Center in 2025.
“I’m really passionate about entrepreneurship,” Steubbe said. “You can take something virtual and make it real. The students were really able to see that their hard work pays off. … Anybody in America can make it in entrepreneurship, even high school kids.”
Other winners included:
• Sebastien Boehme, “Spinneret” (3D printing), $750.
• Sarah Markovits and Getsy Valdovinos, “Sweet & Glamorous” (dress rental), $500.
• Titan Williamson, Bradley Anderson and Gabriel Vizcarra, “Kern Combat Robotics” (Battle Bots tournament), $500.
• Willie Ortega, “I’m Your Handyman” (handyman), $500.
• Harrika Nimmagadda, Claire Saenz, Graycen Miller, Ethan Pitts, Omar Gonzalez, “A-Chiever” (student education app), $500.