3 Centennial students gain $1,000 each for business help at 'Hawk Tank'

Olivia Willis, a Centennial High freshman, asked for $500 to help her brownie business at the inaugural Hawk Tank, a "Shark Tank"-like competition at Centennial High on Monday night.

To her surprise, she received $1,000 from local businessman Michael Bowers.

