The Bakersfield Police Department said three officers involved in a shooting in October acted within the department's policy and legal requirements.
Detective Randy Petris, Senior Officer John Weyer and Officer Nghia Duong have returned to active duty, BPD said in a Wednesday news release. The incident was reviewed by BPD's Critical Incident Review Board, the news release stated.
The officers were involved in an Oct. 13 shooting in the area of East 18th and Baker streets.
Jose Marcos Ramirez, 27, was shot by an officer at 8:57 a.m. Ramirez had allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times and was armed with a knife when officers encountered him, according to BPD.
In a body-worn camera video released by BPD after the incident, officers were advised that Ramirez was schizophrenic. The video depicts multiple officers coming into contact with Ramirez and instructing him to drop the knife.
One officer is shown to use two less-than-lethal munitions, or foam bullets, on Ramirez. In the video, Ramirez can be heard challenging the officers to shoot him. Three officers discharged their firearms.
BPD's full video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sa2JGlxKNUQ&feature=youtu.be