3 arrested in northwest Bakersfield robbery

Three Bakersfield residents were arrested in connection to spraying a victim with pepper spray and then taking a backpack from him Wednesday in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police officers were called the 4200 block of Coffee Road at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. A man was approached by an old tan Yukon from which many suspects came out. One of them pepper sprayed the man and took a backpack “by force,” BPD said in a news release.

