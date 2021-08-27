3.9 earthquake rattles Bodfish area

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.9 earthquake struck about eight miles southeast of Bodfish, near the Lake Isabella area.
The quake rattled the area around 5:34 a.m. Friday, according to the Geological Survey.
