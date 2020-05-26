A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit near Oildale Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred at 9:52 p.m. the USGS website said. It was 16.0 kilometers deep.
It's the most recent in a string of earthquakes to hit Kern County in the last 12 months. In July 2019, two earthquakes rattled Ridgecrest, with magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 quakes hitting in a span of 34 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.