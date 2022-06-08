3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Bodfish

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday about 8 miles southeast of Bodfish, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The recorded depth was about 3.2 miles, according to the US Geological Survey website.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.
