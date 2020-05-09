The 2nd Annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless took place Saturday at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
"Now more than ever, I want the men, women and children who reside at the Bakersfield Homeless Center to take a break from their daily struggles," Bakersfield businessman and Planning Commissioner Larry Koman said in a news release.
Koman and his volunteers delivered tri-tip and hot dogs for about 150 residents. Willow Ranch Restaurant donated all labor costs. A variety of side dishes came courtesy of Don Bynum at Temblor Brewery.
"I can't imagine a tougher time for our homeless population," Koman said, noting plans are already underway for next year's event.
