28th Bakersfield Black American History Parade set for Saturday

The Black American History Parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 21st and V streets, according to organizers.
The event is part of a celebration of Black History Month, with vendors that will be available with food and merchandise starting at 9 a.m. near the end of the parade’s route at 20th and R streets, near the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
There will also be a presentation of awards for the parade’s entrants after the parade ends around noon, according to Gloria Patterson, one of the event’s organizers.
The vendors are expected to be available until 3 p.m., and those who would like a close seat close to the route are advised to arrive 30 to 40 minutes before the parade’s 10 a.m. start, as street closures will be in effect for the area immediately surrounding the route.