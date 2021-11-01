28-year-old victim of McFarland shooting ID'd

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a man who died Saturday afternoon in McFarland.
Jerry Hernandez Gonzalez, 28, of McFarland, died at Whistler Road and Mast Avenue. He was shot and died at the scene.
