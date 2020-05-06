Kern County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing total cases to 1,073, according to updated data from the county's health services department's website.
Of those, 642 are recovered, 385 are isolated at home and 35 are in local hospitals. Eleven county deaths have been reported to date from COVID-19.
