27-year-old killed in collision identified

The coroner’s office has identified a 27-year-old driver killed in a collision.
Maurilio Heredia Herrera of Carson died on Highway 65 along James Road in Bakersfield on, June 11, the coroner's office said.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 111,894
Deaths: 1,416
Recovered Residents: 40,853
Number of Negative Tests: 416,243
Number of Pending Tests*: 149
Updated: 7/19/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.