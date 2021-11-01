You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

26-year-old passenger dies in Brundage Lane crash

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 26-year-old Bakersfield woman who died in a three-vehicle crash.

Natori Paula Arviso died on the 1600 block of Brundage Lane at 8:31 p.m. Thursday. She was a passenger in the car.

Coronavirus Cases