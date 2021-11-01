26-year-old passenger dies in Brundage Lane crash

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 26-year-old Bakersfield woman who died in a three-vehicle crash.
Natori Paula Arviso died on the 1600 block of Brundage Lane at 8:31 p.m. Thursday. She was a passenger in the car.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 26-year-old Bakersfield woman who died in a three-vehicle crash.
Natori Paula Arviso died on the 1600 block of Brundage Lane at 8:31 p.m. Thursday. She was a passenger in the car.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 149,959
Deaths: 1,673
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 139,580
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 95.89
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 96.54
Updated: 11/1/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.