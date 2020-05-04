Hector Esquivel has been identified as a 26-year-old who was found dead May 2 in the Calloway Canal north of 7th Standard Road.
According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, an examination will be conducted to determine the cause of Esquivel’s death.
