Graduating seniors from Shafter High with a 2.5 GPA may qualify to receive the $250 City of Shafter - Bakersfield College Scholarship.
To apply, students must be enrolled in one fall semester course offered at a Shafter community location and students must complete the application on the BC website by June 30.
Scholarship applications at Bakersfield College are available online at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/Apply4Money.
