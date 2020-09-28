Just 25 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Monday by Kern County public health officials.
That brings total cases to 30,219 while the number of virus-related deaths remained the same at 369.
In an estimated 20,000 of those cases, the individual has recovered from the illness, according to county public health data.
Local hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients have also remained relatively low at 67, down from a high of 280 in mid-July.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
We are the only Western State not increasing in Covid numbers! Thanks Governor Newsom for your example of fine non-Trumpian leadership!
Questions for Trump at the debate. So, would you please comment on being the first President Impeached by Congress for obstruction and abuse to have the gall to run for reelection? When you lose and the SDNY puts you in prison for tax evasion and fraud, which bunk do you prefer, top or bottom boi? When you go to sleep at night do you hear the screams of the 203,000 people you have murdered? When was the last time you said something truthful? Where is that dang wall and why didn't Mexico pay for it? Where's the health care plan you promised? You said you were going to drain the swamp? Why didn't you? You're own Mother said you are an idiot, why?
Wait, so if there’s lots of cases and many deaths, it’s Trump’s fault, but if low cases and no death, it’s bc Newsom is great??? Typical.
And the purpose of the wall is to regulate ppl from coming in, not going out. Mexico is not exactly the picture of order. Why would we expect them to build it? They love making money off human/drug trafficking. That’s why they all wanna leave. People like myself have no prob with immigrants. We understand their plight and the fact that Mexico is chaotic. Just want it to be done in a regulated, legal fashion. Literally since the beginning of time, civilizations have built walls around them to keep their citizens safe. Those who can’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Seems people and politicians who can’t understand this are complicit in the drug and human trafficking.
And He did drain the swamp and everyone calls it being a dictator. Depends on how you look at it.
We still don’t know the true nature of the tax returns as none of the actual docs have been made public so we will have to see how that goes. I can’t speak for all Republicans but I think the majority of ppl aren’t saying he’s a saint. I’d think that if a person’s businesses are failing, they would have a big loss on their taxes and not owe much. So are we going to be mad that his businesses failed and he was lying that they weren’t or that he used tax loopholes to get his tax liabilities down? Both make common, tax sense and neither is illegal. Let’s all go around villianizing everyone who’s ever had a bankruptcy and hid it or used tax loopholes. We’d have to point the fingers at a lot of people and that would get us nowhere. Oh I’m sorry, he’s the president so he should be innocent of all wrongdoing, right? Should we bring up Clinton??? perfect angel, right???? You can’t run for re-election after you’ve been impeached if it happens in your second term....
And If I was YOUR mother...eh....nevermind. Would have taught you better...
From ABC News (9/26/2020):
"California is seeing "the trends and impacts of Labor Day," Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary for California's health department, said Friday during a COVID-19 briefing. In particular, case rates, COVID-19-related emergency department visits and new COVID-19 hospitalizations are all showing an uptick and are "areas of concern," Ghaly said. The health department predicts that there will be an increase in hospitalizations over the next month, going from 2,578 as of Friday to 4,864 by Oct. 25."
You better hope your "Guv's" Health Secretary is wrong...
#TwoMoreDaysOfDweeb (trending)
