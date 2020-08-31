One of the most visible of projects of the Thomas Road Improvement Program is set to come to an end within a month, bringing to a close a long and hard-fought chapter in Bakersfield’s history.
By the end of September, the 24th Street widening project is expected to be completed, fulfilling the city’s goal of improving the traffic flow and drainage through the area. Most of the major construction work has already finished, with only manholes and landscaping left to be done.
Over the next month, commuters should see a marked reduction in traffic cones blocking off lanes along 24th Street, as the city moves from work on the road itself to planting shrubs and trees in the median and along the sides.
“We’ve very happy,” Bakersfield Project Manager Ravi Pudipeddi said. “We feel like even with the COVID situation, the project was just moving forward. We didn’t have any stoppages. So, although there were some issues where our subcontractors were hit with COVID, things got delayed, but the construction did not stop whatsoever.”
Major construction has been going on at various points along both 24th Street and 23rd Street since late 2018, with lane closures causing backups and confusing situations at different points throughout the project’s history.
Although the construction of the road itself has been uninterrupted, the city faced major challenges getting the project off the ground, resulting in years of delays.
A dedicated group of residents along the project’s boundaries stood in stark opposition to the city’s plans. The Citizens Against the 24th Street Widening Project sued the city and Caltrans in 2014, claiming the entities violated the California Environmental Quality Act and approved the project in an improper piecemeal fashion.
The case languished in court for around four years, with the plaintiffs scoring a victory in 2016 when a Kern County judge cited two deficiencies in the city’s environmental impact report, and issued an injunction that stopped the project in its tracks.
Although the lawsuit only temporarily halted the project and did not kill it completely, one of the plaintiffs still believes it was worthwhile.
“We all felt that it was a fight that needed to be fought,” said former plaintiff Vanessa Vangel. “We proved that the city and the state failed in their preparation of the environmental impact report. And the court forced the city and Caltrans to go back and redo it and do it correctly to the laws of CEQA.”
Vangel and the rest of the group had no regrets, she added. Although, she said she continued to think the city wasted its resources funding the $43 million project.
The city finished improvements to 23rd Street in the spring, opening up a major artery through downtown Bakersfield. The completion of the 24th Street will finish the job of adding a new lane in each direction.
City planners hope the project will address Bakersfield’s traffic needs for years to come, even with an increase in population.
The widening project brings to a close one of TRIP’s most visible components. With work winding down on several other TRIP projects, local residents should be seeing less traffic cones in the future.
“It definitely feels like an accomplishment,” Pudipeddi said of the 24th Street widening project, adding that he could see how the downtown evolved with the construction.
“Thanks to the public for their patience,” he concluded. “We are coming to an end.”
(3) comments
Oh marvy do! SO nice to have a freeway from Buttonwilow to Lake Isabella....but at what cost? The desecration of lower Westchester, and the same for the north side of old west Bakersfield. Who was paid off for this offense? I grew up in La Cresta. Some contractors bought up big lots and built hideous tacky houses next to some of those old grand houses. There are many wonderful old 20s/30s houses there. Alas, they are surrounded by cacky.... Oh well. bakerspatch will never improve when those in charge sell them selves for the $!
Oh marvy do! Just what bakerspatch needs is a freeway from Buttonwillow to Lake Isabella, and in the process of DESTROYING ONE OF THE LAST GREAT NEIGHBORHOODS (South Westchester & the north side of old west Bakersfield.).I can but wonder how many who supported this desecration of those neighborhoods? WHO got paid off for that? Just SO typical of bakerspatch.....shove $ up some and you get what you want. Just like the desecration of La Cresta, when big lots were bought by contractors, divided, and widdle houses were built. Ruined so many streets there (I was born on Balsam). UGLY houses were permitted to be built! Just destroyed the street.
jtjsrch- How do you really feel? I agree that it certainly does look fugly in the photo.
