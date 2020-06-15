Both 24 Hour Fitness locations in Bakersfield have closed, according to the company's website.
The national gym chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to "the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a statement released on its website. More than 100 locations have closed nationwide, including Bakersfield's northwest and southwest locations.
The majority of gyms affected by the closures are in California and Texas.
"If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," the company said.
The chain, however, isn't going out of business, and is preparing to reopen clubs in a phased approach.
The company's website didn't state how many employees were affected by the closures.
Other closed locations can be found at https://www.24hourfitness.com/health_clubs/club-closures/
(3) comments
I 'm sorry but were six months into the Great Pandemic of 2020 and the Trump Administration still has us debating on weather a mask should be worn.........he's ruining my retirement and Sleepy Joe as long as he has a pulse needs to be the next President....so unless you have had a frontal lobotomy and your light no longer can shine........Vote Blue in 2020........and down ballot....Enough is Enough
Okay, Masked, please detail for me exactly how Trump is responsible for ruining your retirement. Did he order 24 Hour Fitness to shut down? Which economic sector did he order closed in response to the so-called pandemic? How has Trump affected orders issued in this or any state relating to COVID-19?
Trumps denial of the virus in February cost thousands of lives. His mismanagement and now AGAIN ignoring that there even is a virus proves ot.
Yep, you could say he closed the gym.
Yes, Biden is a shoe in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.