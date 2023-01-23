23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair set for Feb. 4

There are multiple opportunities available for those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and holders of a bachelor's degree or higher at the 23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at the Larry E. Reider Education Center, 2000 K St.
The teacher recruitment fair, sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, is the county's largest gathering of school district recruiters in one location.
Districts are interested in meeting individuals who qualify the following positions: multiple subject teachers, single subject teachers, special education teachers, speech pathologists, school nurses and occupational therapists.
Several school districts are recruiting Career Technical Education teachers. People who possess a high school diploma or equivalent and at least three years experiences in the following industries are needed: agriculture and natural resources; arts, media and entertainment; building and construction trades; business and finance; engineering and architecture; health science and medical technology; manufacturing and product development.
Pre-registered attendees will be allowed into the event at their scheduled time and will be allotted one hour to meet with as many districts possible. Available meeting times are 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Non-registered attendees should report to the event no earlier than 11 a.m. for onsite registration. Admittance will be determined by occupancy at 11:30 a.m.
Photocopying services will not be available on the day of the event. Resume and credential copies are not required. However, it is strongly encouraged that attendees bring them to distribute at their discretion. Applicants who complete the pre-registration process will have access to a list of possible open positions before the event.
For more information, contact event coordinator Evelyn Feliciano at 661-636-4750.