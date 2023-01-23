 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair set for Feb. 4

There are multiple opportunities available for those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and holders of a bachelor's degree or higher at the 23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at the Larry E. Reider Education Center, 2000 K St.

The teacher recruitment fair, sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, is the county's largest gathering of school district recruiters in one location.

Coronavirus Cases