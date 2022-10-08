 Skip to main content
22nd Congressional District: Valadao-Salas race may come down to political loyalties

Salas Valadao.PNG

This composite image shows the candidates for the 22nd Congressional District race, from left, Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Congressman David Valadao.

 For The Californian

In the big race for California's 22nd Congressional District seat, surely there's a lesson to be learned from the results of the June primary. But which lesson?

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, the Democratic challenger who beat incumbent Rep. David Valadao by almost 20 percentage points in that election, said the key takeaway is that "more Republicans voted against (Valadao) than for him."

