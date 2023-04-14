22 percent more homeless tallied in Kern's annual count

Twenty-two percent more homeless people were accounted for in Kern County’s 2023 Point-In-Time Count, which tallied the number of transients across the county’s 8,100 square miles and transmuted them into scatter plots and lines.
According to data officially released Thursday, 1,948 people, or 0.2 percent of the county’s population, were reported as homelessness in Kern County. This is a 22 percent rise from the 1,603 reported in 2022, and a further jump from the 1,580 in 2020.
Just over half of this total were classified as unsheltered, which increased 40 percent in the past year. The number of sheltered people increased by 6 percent. Most counted were located in the Bakersfield metro area, which includes Oildale, east Bakersfield and Rosedale.
But this isn’t necessarily because there were more homeless people in Kern County, officials said. Instead, according to Carlos Baldovinos, the executive director of The Mission at Kern County, this 2023 number is more accurate.
“We just came out of a pandemic,” said Baldovinos, who also chairs the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative. “So (past counts) were not able to get volunteers to help count.”
He attributed the increase in the number of homeless people who were documented to a record turnout of volunteers to conduct the count.
In this year’s count, 462 volunteers registered to help. That’s about 30 percent more than in previous years.
“I think this is probably the most number of volunteers we’ve had — at least the most we’ve had registered,” said Anna Laven, then-executive director of the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, on the day of the count.
The annual homeless count is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to better understand the needs of the homeless population and secure much-needed federal funding.
Baldovinos said that during the height of COVID-19, the collaborative relied on Homelessness Management Information System data to approximate the homeless population. With a return to everything in-person, he said, “people wanted to find out for themselves, you know.”
And while federal law dictates at least five hours be spent on counting, volunteers and service providers spent three days on the prowl, with a focus on the county’s rural areas and encampments along the Kern River.
“There were a number of encampments on the Kern River, and normally it’s hard to get a good, accurate count of people there at 4 a.m. in the morning,” said Jim Wheeler, executive director of Flood Ministries, which connects people to shelters and other services. “The three days were an effort to double back, and get folks that we might’ve missed normally.”
Ever a constant concern with residents — attend any government meeting to hear about it — homelessness as explained by officials as a long emergency which sits at the intersection of poverty, racial inequity, substance abuse, mental illness, housing and more. It’s a collective challenge, one that upends the comfort of a community and bedevils people’s patience.
“There’s a couple areas we’ve been battling as a community, as a state and as a whole,” Baldovinos said. “I mean you got mental illness, substance abuse; you got early releases, lack of affordable housing — there are various things that have contributed.”
According to the most recent federal census update, California accounts for 30 percent of the U.S. homeless population and 50 percent of the unsheltered population — those living in tents, cars and other makeshift homes — despite having less than 12 percent of the nation’s population.
Wheeler defended the increase in the number of homeless, not only backing claims that the count was more accurate, but also saying that people are more migratory now that code enforcement has ramped up along the Kern River and in downtown Bakersfield. And in the river’s case, he said that rising water levels have also pushed some encampments out.
“People who were out of sight previously end up going to locations they hadn’t been in the past,” Wheeler said. “I don’t think it’s that more people are experiencing homelessness; it’s that we’re seeing them in more places as a result of efforts to enforce areas of concern.”
Meanwhile, the city and county together added nearly 400 beds across their four shelters in the past two years, yet the vacancy rate has stayed low.
“Facts are facts,” Wheeler said. “There’s probably about 400 people who are in shelters right now who normally would be out on the streets ... so, you can’t say that we’re not making a difference.”
The report attributed the rise in sheltered-but-homeless to “availability and expansion of local emergency shelters, navigation centers, transitional housing initiatives and encampment engagement strategies, particularly in the Bakersfield metro area.”
Wheeler applauded the county for moving forward with what he feels is part of the next step: developing a diverse set of shelters, to include non-congregate spaces like the county-proposed Tiney Oaks Village.
“If you do what you’ve always done, you get what you’ve always got,” Wheeler said. “I applaud the county for looking into something different.”