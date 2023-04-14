 Skip to main content
22 percent more homeless tallied in Kern's annual count

pit count-5

More than 400 volunteers registered for the count and arrived at The Mission at Kern County shelter on Jan. 25 as early as 2:30 a.m.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Twenty-two percent more homeless people were accounted for in Kern County’s 2023 Point-In-Time Count, which tallied the number of transients across the county’s 8,100 square miles and transmuted them into scatter plots and lines.

According to data officially released Thursday, 1,948 people, or 0.2 percent of the county’s population, were reported as homelessness in Kern County. This is a 22 percent rise from the 1,603 reported in 2022, and a further jump from the 1,580 in 2020.

